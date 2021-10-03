Night vision device, arms, ammunition dropped in Jammu by Pakistani drone seized by police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday recovered a consignment consisting a night vision device and arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone near the international border in Jammu district.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Range), Mukesh Singh said that an AK-47 assault rifle, night vision device, three magazines and 30 bullets were among the payload dropped by the drone as evident from the packing and thread recovered at phallian mandal area.

“Jammu police is looking for possible receivers in the area and Search is going on”, said the ADGP.

Reports said that a villager informed the police about a humming sound and dropping of a payload by a drone.

After getting the information, the cops cordoned off the village and launched a search operation during which a yellow packet was found, leading to the recovery of the arms and ammunition.

Spotting Pakistani drones flying over the Indian territory has increased during the past few months. The drones had earlier dropped US made M-4 and AK rifles and IEDs in the border areas of J&K and Punjab posing a major challenge to the security forces.