In order to contain the spread of coronavirus during the celebrations of New Year, the Delhi government has announced night curfew and restricted the public gatherings tonight and tomorrow between 11 PM and 6 AM.

“No New Year celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places shall be permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1 and 11 pm of January 1 and 6 am of January 2,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

However, the traffic movement for the aforesaid period will not be restricted.

India has reported 20 cases of the new mutant coronavirus, as of now.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had asked the states to keep vigil at the time of celebrations saying, “The number of Covid 19 active cases is declining steadily in the country for the last three-and-half months. Keeping in view the fresh surge of Covid-19 cases in Europe and Americas, there is still a need for maintaining comprehensive precaution and strict surveillance within our country.”