Nigerian President arrives for G20 Summit

Capital City Gears Up for G20 Summit: Art, Flags, and fountains
The streets are adorned with depictions of Indian art, celebrating the nation’s rich heritage, and sculptures and fountains have been…
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening to attend the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place in the national capital on September 9-10.
Tinubu is the first foreign dignitary to arrive for the multi-lateral event.
“Arrivals begin for the G20 Summit! @NGRPresident @officialABAT is the first Head of Delegation to arrive in New Delhi for the Summit. Received by MOS @MoHFW_INDIA @spsinghbaghelpr at the airport. This is President Tinubu’s first visit to India since the assumption of office,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X (formerly Twitter).
Minister of State for Health S.P. Singh Baghel received the Nigerian President at the IGI Airport here.
Nigeria is an invitee country for the G20 Summit. High-level deliberations are expected to take place between India and Nigeria during Tinubu’s visit, official sources said.
