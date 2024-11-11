NIFTEM-K ushers next generation of food industry leaders at 5th convocation

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-K), Kundli, celebrated its fifth convocation on Monday.

Anita Praveen, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), graced the event as chief guest, alongside Minhaj Alam, additional secretary, and Pankkaj Aggarwal, Managing Director, Haldiram, as guests of honour. The event witnessed the presence of eminent academicians, scientists, and industry leaders.

Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Chairman, Board of Governors, NIFTEM-K, inaugurated the ceremony, with Dr. H.S. Oberoi, Director, delivering the welcome address. A total of 764 students were awarded degrees across various programs: 408 B.Tech, 233 M.Tech, 84 MBA, and 39 PhD. Mrs Praveen presented gold medals to top achievers, commending the institute’s contribution to the food processing sector.

Dr. Oberoi highlighted recent achievements, noting 10 patents, over 300 research publications, and impressive placement rates: 86% for B.Tech, 80% for M.Tech, and 96% for MBA graduates. Mr Aggarwal expressed confidence in the graduates’ future contributions to the industry.

Concluding the event, Professor Rao emphasised NIFTEM-K’s commitment to nurturing future leaders in food technology, remarking on the significance of this year’s convocation as the Chairman, BoG, admitted all graduates for their degrees for the first time, underscoring the institute’s dedication to excellence.