NIA takes over probe into Kozhikode train burning case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday took over the investigation into the Kozhikode train burning case. An order to this effect was issued by the Union Home Ministry.

The Kochi unit of the NIA will probe the case after an FIR has been registered at the NIA special court in Kochi. The Central agency will investigate the terrorism angle, conspiracy in the case and the inter-state links of the accused.

Soon after the arson attack on Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express at Elathur, NIA officials had arrived at the spot for preliminary evidence collection.

Sections of the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act( UAPA) have been invoked on Sharukh Saifi on Sunday by the Kerala police, paving the way for the National Investigation Agency(NIA) to take over the case.

In the report submitted to the Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court on Sunday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police, probing the train fire case, has imposed the fresh charge against Sharukh Saifi, after his terror links were confirmed.