NIA takes over investigation of violence cases in Manipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of three cases related to recent acts of violence in the northeastern state of Manipur. These incidents, which occurred earlier this month, led to the loss of lives and significant disruption, sources reported.

The central agency took over the investigation from the Manipur Police following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced that important cases had been handed over to the NIA to ensure a more effective investigation into the violence, which resulted in tragic loss of life and disturbances to public order in the state.

Advertisement

The cases include one filed at the Jiribam Police Station on November 8, regarding the murder of a woman by armed militants; another involving an attack on a CRPF post at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra Police Stations in Jiribam by armed militants; and the third case concerning the burning of houses and the killing of civilians in the Borobekra area, sources said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also stated on Saturday that the security situation in Manipur had remained fragile in recent days, with armed miscreants from both communities engaging in violent acts.

The ministry directed security forces to take necessary measures to restore order and peace, while strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to engage in violent or disruptive activities.