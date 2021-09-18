NIA has secured conviction of 27 persons in 31 cases of terror attacks and other crime inspired by Islamic State ideology

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Government’s counter-terrorism organization, today said it had investigated 37 cases of terror attacks, conspiracy, and funding that have been inspired by the Islamic State ideology.

The most recent IS case registered by the NIA was in June this year. A total of 168 accused persons have been arrested in these cases. Chargesheets have been filed in 31 cases, and 27 accused have been convicted after trial.

Investigations by NIA revealed that Islamic State is trying to spread its tentacles in India through continuous propaganda online.

Gullible youth are targeted on open social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Once a person shows interest, he or she is then enticed to communicate with online handlers based abroad, using encrypted social media platforms.

Depending on the gullibility of the person, the handlers then use the person for uploading online content, translating IS texts into the local language, and joining a conspiracy.

The targeted person is involved in the preparation of a module, collection of arms and ammunition, preparation of IEDs, terror funding, and even attacks.

The NIA has appealed that if any such activity is noticed on the Internet, it may be brought to the notice of the authorities. NIA can be contacted at 011-24368800, the counter-agency said