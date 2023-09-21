NIA releases names of 43 terrorists and gangsters, some with Canada links

The network of terrorist-gangsters is the target of a crackdown by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The anti-terror investigation agency has made public the images of 43 infamous suspects, some of whom are based in Canada.

These people, who are accused of engaging in a variety of criminal offenses, are also thought to be connected to terrorist groups. Some of the suspects have had their pictures made public by the NIA.

Some of the most wanted criminals, who have fled the nation and are suspected of having connections to Khalistani terrorists, are included on the list made public by the NIA. These include Arsh Dalla, Goldy Brar, Lakhbir Singh Linda, among others.

Advertisement

Arshdeep Gill, often known as Arsh Dalla, Dalla, who currently resides in Canada, is known to be a close ally of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which supports the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He has allegedly participated in planning and ordering terrorist attacks in India, including the recent murder of a Congress politician in Punjab. . According to the NIA’s analysis, he works out of Canada.

Lakhbir Singh Linda is a resident of Canada. Linda has a history of involvement with terrorism, including the Punjab (rocket-propelled grenade) RPG incident. He has been in charge of the Canadian-based terror-crime organization. Linda is charged with plotting, ordering, and carrying out prominent assassinations. He is also charged with giving money and refuge to gangsters and fugitives while residing in Canada.

Goldy Brar is thought to have planned the murder of Siddhu Moosewala. In May year, the Punjabi singer was shot dead.

Lawrence Bishnoi is one of India’s most infamous gangsters, Bishnoi serves as the center of activity for a formidable network of terrorist-related criminals.

Anmol Bishnoi is Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother, is presently thought to be hiding out in the United States. He is one of the main suspects in the murder of Siddhu Moose Wala.

Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuri, is currently detained in a Punjabi prison. He is thought to be supporting terrorist organizations locally. He is accused of using drones to plan drug smuggling activities from behind bars in Pakistan.