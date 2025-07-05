NIA nabs two men post searches in Delhi & Himachal involved in trafficking victims to US via ‘dunki’ route

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men allegedly involved in human trafficking and sending people to the United States of America through the ‘dunki’ route.

According to the agency officials, the two were arrested on Friday after searches were conducted in the national capital and two places in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Sunny alias Sunny Donker, who is from Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh and the other is Shubham Sandhal Deep Hundi, who belongs to Ropar, Punjab, and he was currently residing in West Delhi’s Peeragarhi.

Advertisement

According to the agency, the two have been found to be associated with Gagandeep Singh alias Goldy, who was earlier arrested in this connection in the month of March this year by the NIA.

Gagandeep’s arrest came after a complaint from a victim who was illegally trafficked to the US using the infamous ‘dunki’ route and was deported back to the country earlier this year during the month of February.

NIA had chargesheeted Gagandeep, who is a resident of West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, in the case that was filed earlier.

As per probe conducted so far by the federal agency, he used to take around Rs. 45 lakh from each victim on the pretext of sending them to the US on a valid visa.

Officials further said that the accused would then Illegally send the victims on an arduous journey via multiple countries, including Spain, El-Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.

Prior arrest, it is said that he had illegally sent more than a 100 victims to the US in this manner.

Talking about Sunny’s role, he was the main associate/ donker of Gagandeep, and was functional in facilitating the journey of the victims on the ‘dunki’ route.

It has been revealed during the probe that the victims were physically and mentally harassed on the way by these agents, in a bid to make more money.

In this, Shubham Sandhal alias Deep Hundi was an important hawala courier operator, involved in transferring funds to donkers in Latin America.

The NIA, which had taken over the case from the Punjab Police March 13, 2025, is continuing with its investigation to further unravel the entire illegal racket and conspiracy.