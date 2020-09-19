The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested nine Al-Qaeda terrorists in multiple raids in Kerala and Bengal, the agency said on Saturday.

“NIA had learnt about an inter-state module of Al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in India, including West-Bengal and Kerala. The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror,” an official statement by the NIA read.

As per the officials, the raids were conducted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Kerala’s Ernakulam.

Six terrorists were arrested from Bengal, three terrorists were arrested from Kerala in the early morning raids, the probe agency said.

“Large quantity of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession,” the NIA said.

“These individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including Delhi-NCR,” it said.

“As per preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region. For this purpose, the module was actively indulging in fund raising and a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country,” NIA said.

As reported by Indian Express, the accused from Kerala have been identified as Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswa and Mosaraf Hossen, while those from West Bengal have been identified as Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman.