NIA court issues NBA against 23 terrorists operating from Pak

A NIA special court on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists hailing from the Kishtwar district of Jammu division who are operating from Pakistan to revive terrorism in the Chenab valley area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The move came days after the court issued non-bailable warrants against 13 other active terrorists of Kishtwar who are also operating from Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK).

Senior Superintendent of police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said that the warrants have been issued following the request of Kishtwar police. Chief Investigating Officer DSP Vishal Sharma had approached the special NIA court seeking non-bailable warrants against the 23 accused for their active involvement in terror activities for creating unrest in the chenab valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorists mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into J&K in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the government of India with a nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India, Poswal said. Further investigation in the case is underway, he added.

The terrorists against whom the non-bailable warrants have been issued are: Manzoor Ahmed @ Tahir Inqalabi, Manzoor Ahmed, Ghulam Mohammad Guijar, Nazir Ahmed @ Shaheen, Shabir Ahmed, Mohammad lqbal Rishi @ Muzamil Ansari, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Jamal Din Naik, Ghulam Hussain Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed Raina, Guzar Ahmed Jovid, Shabair Ahmed, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed, Mohammad Shafi @ Amjad, Ghulam Nabi Wani @ Majid, Abdul Kareem @ Ismail, Gulabu, Farooq Ahmed Ganie, Mohammad Haneef Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed @ Harrara, Mohammad Ifran Khanday and Mohammad Rafiq Khanday @ Khalid.

The non-bailable warrants have been issued in case FIR 90/2022 of PS Chatroo, under Section120-B/121-A/IPC, 13/18/39/UAPA, 120B/121-A/IPC.