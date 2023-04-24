NIA attaches Salahuddin’s Srinagar property

In a major blow to Pakistan based terror handlers, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached Srinagar’s Rambagh prime property of top terrorist Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Ahmad Shakeel, who has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on the charges of terror funding.

Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf, another son of the listed terrorist Salahuddin, were dismissed from the service by the J&K government in 2021.

Sleuths of NIA pasted notice on the compound wall of the property of Salahuddin’s son and also put a board that reads: “Immoveable Property- Survey No. 1917/1566, 1567 and 1568 located at Revenue Estate, Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, under the ownership of Syed Ahmad Shakeel (son of Syed Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, a ‘listed militant’ under UA(P) Act, 1967 stands attached under sub-section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by the Order of Special NIA Court, New Delhi.”

The NIA action has come following orders of the NIA court in New Delhi.

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Salahuddin, who belongs to the Budgam district of Kashmir, while sitting in Pakistan was heading the United Jihad Council that directs terrorist strikes in J&K and rest of India.

His two sons, Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf, were among eleven government employees in J&K who were dismissed from service in July 2021 on the charges of being involved in terrorist activities. They were also accused of passing on vital information to terrorists and also providing logistic support.

The NIA had tracked terror funding trails of Salahuddin’s both sons and were accused of being involved in raising, receiving, collecting and transferring funds through hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

The authorities had recently attached properties of several Pakistan based terrorists who belong to Kishtwar district of Jammu.