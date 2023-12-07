NHRC to celebrate Human Rights Day in Delhi

Aditya Mehta (PSPB) and S Shrikrishna (PSPB) moved into the men’s 6-Red snooker knock-outs in the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) recorded a maximum break of 75 in the final frame of his 4-2 win over Abhijit Ranade of Maharashtra to also move into the last-32 stage.

Rakesh Kamaraj is the lone Tamil Nadu player in the knock-outs and will meet Paras Gupta (UP) in the last-32 round.

In women’s 6-Red snooker, in-form Anupama Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu, semi-finalist last year, beat Renu Bharkatiya (MP) 3-0 and her state-mate Neena Praveen put it past Sumitra (Raj) 3-1 in their final group matches to book pre-quarterfinal berths.