NHRC successfully holds six-day programme on human rights for eight countries from Global South

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) successfully concluded its six-day Executive Capacity Building Programme on Human Rights for over 30 participants of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) of eight countries of Global South.

The participants were from the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Jordan. The programme aimed at promoting dialogue, sharing experiences, best practices and building capacity to protect and promote human rights across the world and particularly in the Global South.

This initiative is part of NHRC India’s broader strategy to strengthen collaboration with global partners, reinforcing the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity.

In addition to the inaugural and valedictory sessions, the participants were exposed to the various aspects of human rights, human welfare and related best practices in the 19 sessions conducted by the eminent experts on diverse topics, including democracy, socio-economic and cultural rights, digital security, and international human rights frameworks.

The participants also exchanged best practices, reinforcing the global south’s commitment to safeguarding human rights, fostering inclusivity, and achieving sustainable development. They were also taken for field visits to have an understanding of Indian art and culture.

The programme began with the inaugural session addressed by the NHRC, India Acting Chairperson, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani recalled common ideas, cultural ethos and aspirations of the Global South, particularly the Asian communities valuing basic dignity and equality of all humans. NHRC, India Secretary General Bharat Lal in the opening remarks highlighted various civilisations which originated in Asia. He spoke about diversity, respect for human rights and non-violence as a way of life in India.

In his valedictory address, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Indian Constitution enshrines Universal Declaration of Human Rights principles, protecting rights to life, liberty, equality and dignity. NHRC, India Secretary General Bharat Lal said that this programme gave an opportunity to the participants to share experiences and ideas for further protecting and promoting human rights and dignity in their respective countries.