NHRC seeks ATR on pregnant girl’s death in Odisha

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gajapati district to furnish an Action Taken Report (ATR) over the death of a pregnant Dailt girl student on April 6.

The apex rights panel passed the order and sought for ATR within four weeks on a petition filed by lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

A minor Dalit girl, who was studying in Class 8 of government-run Jhirjira Ashram, a residential school, died on account of medical negligence on 6 April 2023 while undergoing treatment at the District Headquarter Hospital.

She was found to be four months pregnant. The school authorities did not inform the parents about her pregnancy earlier, the petition stated.

The death of pregnant student in present case poses serious questions of violation of human rights, the petition noted while seeking intervention of the Commission inter-alia for legal action against the wrong doers, compensation to the bereaved family and proper counseling, mental care, regular medical checkup and focus on studies by the students in the State-run residential schools for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe children.

The NHRC also forwarded the copy of the petition to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police for information and further action.