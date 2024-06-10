NHRC notice to Odisha chief secy on farmer’s electrocution

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a show cause notice to the Odisha chief secretary seeking a compliance report as to why the panel should not recommend Rs 5 lakh compensation to legal heirs of a farmer electrocuted last year.

The top rights panel passed the order taking cognizance of a petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

Ashwini Jena (65), a small and marginal farmer while engaged in agricultural activities, was electrocuted on 23 October, 2023 by a live snapped electric wire at Talagopbindha village in Bhadrak district.

According to the post mortem report, the cause of death of the deceased was due to cardiac arrest and ventricular fibrillation resulting from electric current injuries.

The power discom officials are responsible for the occurrence as they have failed to maintain the safety measures. The reports submitted by the TPNODL (discom) and other authorities regarding refusal of compensation by showing the negligence of the deceased does not seem to be justified.

The human rights body sought for the replies within four weeks. If no response is received in this period, it shall be presumed that the Government of Odisha has nothing to urge in the matter and the Commission will proceed further as deemed appropriate, the order added.