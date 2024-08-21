NHRC notice on non-inclusion of Odisha tribes in ST list

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Odisha Chief Secretary, and sought for information regarding present status of the recommendation, if any, made by the authorities for inclusion of ‘Putiya/Putia/ Dulia’ communities in the Scheduled Tribes list of Odisha, within eight weeks.

In response to the petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order recently.

The petitioner contended that the Putiya/Dulia community in Koraput and Malkangiri districts, Odisha, is being denied ST status despite official recommendations to the Registrar General of India (RGI). With denial of ST status, it has deprived these communities of social security benefits, basic amenities, free education, and other welfare schemes entitled to STs.

Tripathy further alleged that even after multiple petitions sent to various administrative authorities, the state government has failed to take action, resulting in rights violations of the community.

The petitioner requested the NHRC to intervene in this matter and call detailed report from the state government and central government to resolve the problems and plights of the people belonging to Dulia/Putia community of Odisha, and also include this community in the Scheduled Tribes List and provide those benefits of social welfare schemes.

Tripathy further requested the rights panel to depute the Special Rapporteur of the Commission to visit the villages to ascertain the plight of the people at grassroot level like scarcity of potable water and road connectivity.

Apart from seeking information from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the NHRC also directed the District Magistrates of Koraput and Malkangiri districts to submit the action taken report on the various welfare issues raised by the petitioner within eight weeks.