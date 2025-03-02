NHRC, MEA to organise 6-day programme on human rights in Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will organise a six-day Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Executive Capacity Building Programme on human rights for senior-level functionaries of the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) from the Global South in New Delhi from March 3–8.

Altogether 47 participants from the NHRIs of 14 Global South countries are likely to attend the event, the NHRC said on Sunday.

The participating countries include Madagascar, Uganda, Samoa, Timor-Leste, DR Congo, Togo, Mali, Nigeria, Egypt, Tanzania, Mauritius, Burundi, Turkmenistan, and Qatar. This customised programme has been developed in accordance with the needs of the NHRIs of these countries and feedback provided earlier.

Eminent persons with domain knowledge and expertise in capacity building and imparting training will be the resource persons. NHRC Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian will inaugurate the programme on March 3.

The programme aims to provide insights into various dimensions of human rights, international perspectives, and share NHRC’s experience over the past three decades to enhance awareness among participants of various NHRIs. It seeks to strengthen South–South cooperation, enhance collaboration and networking, and improve human rights protection mechanisms through comprehensive capacity building and experience sharing.

The expected outcome includes developing a better understanding of international dimensions of human rights; a deeper understanding of NHRC’s work in the field of human rights protection and its best practices, which can be adopted by the other NHRIs; improved networking among NHRIs, fostering collaborations and partnerships at regional and international levels; and enhanced capability to contribute towards the protection and promotion of human rights.

The participants will engage in lectures and interactive sessions by eminent persons and practitioners in the field, cultural immersion, and field visits. The initiative is a part of the NHRC’s ongoing outreach efforts to enhance understanding and appreciation of various aspects of human rights and help in building capacity among senior functionaries of the NHRIs.