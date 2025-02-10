NHRC asks YouTube to remove objectionable episode of ‘India’s Got Latent’

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo on Monday asked YouTube to remove an episode/videos of the show titled “India’s Got Latent” from its platform for alleged objectionable, inappropriate, and obscene remarks towards women and children.

In a letter addressed to Mira Chatt, Head Public Policy, YouTube, he said the Commission has received a complaint wherein it was alleged that a YouTube show titled “India’s Got Latent”, hosted by Samay Raina, contains highly objectionable, inappropriate, and obscene remarks against the society.

Advertisement

“The complaint highlights concerns regarding the show’s propagation of negativity, discriminatory perspectives, religious and cultural intolerance, and disrespectful and obscene ideologies, particularly towards women and children. It is further alleged that, under the guise of freedom of speech, the show disseminates obscene and vulgar content along with misleading messages, thereby fostering a corrupt mindset in society,” he said.

Advertisement

Furthermore, it is alleged that the show severely infringes upon fundamental rights relating to religious freedom and the safety and dignity of women and children, as enshrined in the Constitution of India, said Kanoongo.

He said the content in question prima facie appears to be in violation of various legal provisions under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act, and other applicable laws.

Informing that the Commission has also come across certain links indicating that a recent episode of the said show features YouTubers making vulgar and explicit statements concerning children and women, he said.

“These statements are not only deeply objectionable but also amount to a serious violation of women and child rights. The availability of such content on widely accessible platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, poses a grave threat to the safety, dignity, and mental well-being of children including women.

“You are hereby directed to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action,” he said.

Kanoongo said an Action Taken Report in this regard shall be furnished to the Commission within three days.

It may be mentioned that Mumbai Police has registered a complaint against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka ‘BeerBiceps’, influencer Apoorva Makhija who goes by the name ‘Rebel Kid,’ and comedian Samay Raina over offensive language in India’s Got Latent.