NHRC asks Centre to act on steps to curb air pollution in Odisha

The National Human Rights Commission has asked the Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry to take steps to curb air pollution and negative impacts of climate change in Delhi, Odisha and other states.

The petition filed in this regard contended that due to failure of the state mechanism, inaction by the state authorities of Odisha as on today, the current PM2. 5 concentrations in odisha are 2.2 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hour air quality guidelines value. There is the disturbing trend of six cities of Odisha figuring among the 102 most polluted in india. Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Angul, Talcher, and Rourkela have failed to maintain the national ambient air quality standards fixed by the central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Supreme Court in its recent ruling on 21 March 2024 acknowledged the right to protection from climate change impacts as part of the fundamental rights to life (Article 21) and equality (Article ’14) enshrined in the Indian constitution, the petition said.

“The petitioner Radhakanta Tripathy, a human rights activist, has alleged that due to negligence and inaction by the public authorities, air quality in Delhi, Odisha, and other states has severely deteriorated, violating citizens’ fundamental rights to life and health as protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. As per the complaint, the Supreme Court has recently recognized the right to a clean environment as essential to fundamental rights, highlighting how environmental degradation impacts health, water, and housing, and also disproportionately affects vulnerable communities. Despite government initiatives, air pollution remains a significant issue, with crop burning, inadequate enforcement, and industrial emissions. The complainant has requested a comprehensive environmental, legal, social, and health study, coordinated by expert institutions, to assess and mitigate the ongoing impact of air pollution on human rights.”, the NHRC observed in its order.

“Let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India to consider the issues/ suggestions made by the complainant and take appropriate action as deemed fit.”, the NHRC added.