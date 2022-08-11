A MoU has been signed between National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) with an objective to make India the ‘Skill Capital of the world’.

According to an official of Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, “The MoU was signed between Managing Director (MD), NHIDCL and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NSDC on August, 8, which is expected to play a significant role in realizing the aims and objectives of Prime Minister’s skill development program.”

“The MoU provides a formal basis of interaction between NHIDCL and NSDC. The purpose of this MoU is to establish the basis of collaboration between NHIDCL and NSDC, to take up multiple initiatives contributing towards making India the ‘Skill Capital of the World’.

According to a Ministry’s source, both NHIDCL and NSDC are leading premier national organizations in their respective fields and are desirous of working together as a team to achieve these national objectives.