The National Green Tribunal on Thursday took cognizance of the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident, in which 11 people have died and hundreds are admitted in the hospital.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel will take the matter on Friday.

Besides this, a petition has also been filed seeking constitution of a high-level committee to investigate the unfortunate incident.

The incident of styrene gas leakage occurred in a chemical plant at 3 a.m. in RR Venkatapuram village, Gopalapatnam Mandal in Visakhapatnam District.

It affected the surrounding villages namely Narava, B.C Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Kampalapalem and Krishna Nagar.

Styrene gas, which is toxic in nature, causes irritation to the skin, eyes and causes respiratory problems and other medical conditions.