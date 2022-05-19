NGT stays Ghazipur abattoir for environmental violations

The National Green Tribunal has put a stay on the slaughterhouse in Ghazipur — the only legal facility to butcher buffaloes, sheep, and goats in the national capital — for violation of environmental norms.

An NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “We direct that the Project Proponent (PP) may not be allowed to operate the plant unless a Joint Committee of Central Pollution Control Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee certifies that the project can be operated in accordance with the consent conditions and environmental norms.”

The bench was dealing with a complaint filed against the violation of environmental norms in the operation of a slaughterhouse by Frigorifico Allana Pvt.

On May 12, the project proponent submitted that it has handed over the slaughtering house to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on March 5 last year. Thus, the EDMC is now the PP, the order dated May 13 said.

“In case the project is to be permitted, the Committee may ensure 100 per cent recirculation of treated water and the adoption of the Zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) system. The statutory regulators may fix accountability for past violations, following due process of law. Payment of assessed compensation, to be used for restoration of the environment, will be a condition precedent for permitting the project,” said the order dated May 13.

According to the applicant, the slaughterhouse is being run even after the expiry of the lease agreement and discharging carcass residue in the groundwater and drains. Accordingly, the tribunal had assigned a joint committee to look into the matter. Taking note of the report by the committee, the NGT pointed out that number of animals to be slaughtered is not specifically authorised, and “dewatering machine for drying the sludge has not been established in the abattoir.