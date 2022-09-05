NGT notice to J&K admin over tents for Amarnath pilgrims on dry river

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to Chief Secretary and the Pollution Control Committee of Jammu and Kashmir. In the notice, the tribunal has said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has been ignoring the environmental safety rules during Shri Amarnath Yatra while setting up tents for the pilgrims in a dry river.

16 pilgrims died after setting up tents near the holy cave. The NGT, in its notice, has said that as per the environmental rules, it is forbidden to set up such tents in the river area so that no accident takes place.

The tribunal asked the Jammu and Kashmir Administration and the Pollution Control Committee, to give a reply within a month’s time with details of the plan prepared by the government so that such accidents do not happen in future and the environmental rules are not violated.

On July 1 this year, 16 pilgrims died during Shri Amarnath Yatra.