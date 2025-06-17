No helicopter service for Amarnath pilgrims this year as both routes declared ‘No Flying Zone’

Having been declared a ‘No flying Zone’ in veiw of security concerns, the helicopter service will not be available to the pilgrims this time for reaching the mountain cave shrine of Amarnath in Kashmir.

With the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to commence on 3 July and conclude on 9 August, More than 3.50 lakh pilgrims from across the country have so far registered themselves for the pilgrimage.

The restrictions have been ordered on the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs that has advised declaring the entire route of Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025 ‘No Flying Zone’ effect from July 1 to August 10, 2025.

Strict security measures came in the backdrop of the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that left 26, including 25 tourists, dead. The site of the terror attack is near the Pahalgam yatra route.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), on Tuesday, posted on its official website that as the “Competent Authority has, vide Government Order No. 316–HOME (ISA) of 2025, dated June 16, 2025, declared all routes of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra—including both the Pahalgam and Baltal axes—as a ‘No Flying Zone’ from July 1 to August 10, 2025. Consequently, helicopter services for pilgrim travel shall not be available in the Yatra area during Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY) 2025. All pilgrims planning to visit the Holy Shrine during this Yatra are advised to take note of the same. Pilgrims may reach the Holy Cave Shrine on foot or avail the services of ponies and palkis throughout the Yatra”.

The SASB’s announcement has come after the declaration issued by Jammu and Kashmir Home Department saying that flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices, including UAVs, drones, balloons, is prohibited from 1 July to 10 August. However, the restrictions will not be applicable in the cases of medical evacuation, disaster management and for surveillance by security forces. A detailed SOP for such exceptions will be issued subsequently.

These orders have been issued to enhance security for the annual pilgrimage. The two routes for the Yatra, the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route, will now have stricter airspace restrictions.

In its order, the J&K’s Home Department said, “Whereas all the stakeholders have discussed the prevailing security scenario in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and have proposed additional logistics provisions”.

Security forces have deployed facial recognition systems (FRS) on the Baltal and Pahalgam routes for the holy Amarnath Yatra to strengthen the security of pilgrims.

Apart from this, a large number of CCTV cameras have been installed on every route of the Amarnath Yatra. Additional troops of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed on the yatra routes and vulnerable spots.