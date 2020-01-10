A Delhi based Non-Government Organisation (NGO), PARI, has demanded that the hanging of the four convicts of the 2012 Delhi rape and murder case, popularly known as Nirbhaya case, to be telecast live on national television.

The four convicts are sentenced to death by a Delhi court, and their hanging is scheduled on January 22.

Yogita Bhayana, founder of the NGO and also a women’s rights activist has written in this regard to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar.

In the letter, Bhayana said that the hanging of the four convicts provided the right opportunity to allay global concerns over women’s security in India.

She urged the minister to allow the local and international media for the live telecast of the convicts’ execution in the case.

The brutal gang-rape and murder case in which the four convicts are sentenced is of December 16, 2012 when a medical student was gang-raped by a group of five men on a moving bus. Later the victim succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The case had triggered a widespread protest across the nation as well as demand for strict punishment for the rape accused.