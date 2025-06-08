Awareness event on menstrual health

An NGO, Kindle organised a menstrual health awareness event on Saturday at the Sabuj Sangha Club, Sodepur, Kolkata. The campaign was more than just an awareness drive – it was a movement to motivate underprivileged young girls with the knowledge and resources required to manage their menstrual health with dignity.

Menstruation has long been a natural biological procedure wrapped in stigma, misinformation, and shame across many parts of India. By initiating conversations about periods and providing menstrual hygiene support, the organisation worked to guarantee that no girl would be held back because of a lack of awareness and resources.

Advertisement

Health professionals and volunteers led open the discussions and helped to create a safe space for the girls to ask questions and share their experiences.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that the event was organised by students of Class XI and XII. One of the key features of the event was the free distribution of sanitary pads.

Menstrual health is considered to be a shared responsibility. With this event, the NGO helped to mark the way for a future where no girl would have to miss school, lose her confidence, and feel ashamed because of her period.