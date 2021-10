Noida, October 11, 2021, NFL (National Fertilizers Limited) celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from 4th – 10th October 2021 at all their Units, including Corporate and Zonal Marketing Offices.

A number of activities such as dance, poem, quiz competitions, marathon/cyclotron, tree plantations, etc. were organised during the period for awareness of the general public, employees and their family members.

Shri Nirlep Singh Rai, C&MD addressed the employees during the concluding ceremony of the event organized at Corporate Office, Noida on 11th October 2021.