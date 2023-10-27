Next Telangana CM will be from backward class if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah

Accusing the BJP and the Congress of playing dynastic politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the next chief minister of Telangana will be from the backward class if BJP forms the government in the southern state.

His remarks come on a day the saffron party announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming state polls. Interestingly, the party has fielded A P Mithun Kumar Reddy, the son of former MP A P Jitender Reddy, from Mahabubnagar Assembly Constituency.

Shah was addressing a ‘Praja Garjana Sabha’ at Suryapet in Nalgonda district, a region considered the stronghold of the Congress and Left.

Advertisement

“I want to tell the people of Telangana that bless the BJP so that we form the government. We have decided that the next BJP chief minister in Telangana will be from the backward classes,” he said.

The OBCs (other backward classes) form more than 50 per cent of the population of the state and the BJP is trying to woo them wholeheartedly.

The home minister also labeled the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as “anti-poverty, anti-Dalit and anti-backward classes”, and questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his promise of making the son of a Dalit the chief minister of the state, or to give 3 acres of land to Dalit families. He also questioned him about his promise to set apart Rs 50,000 crore in the budget for the scheduled castes.

He said only the BJP was concerned with the welfare of the poor while the other “family-oriented” parties only looked out for the welfare of their own families. He then accused the chief minister of wanting his son K T Rama Rao to succeed him and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi wants her son Rahul Gandhi to be the next prime minister.

Telangana will go to polls on November 3.