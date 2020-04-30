Three members of a family, including the groom, have been booked by the Khatauli Police of district Muzzaffarnagar on charges of violation of lockdown on Wednesday. They travelled to Ghaziabad from here for the wedding in the disguise of patients in an ambulance and returned with the bride.

Nine members of the family, including the newlywed couple, have been put on home quarantine while a case has been registered against three of them including the driver of the ambulance.

“A case has been registered against three members of a family including the groom Irfan, his father Hazi Israr and ambulance driver Mehtab under section 188 of IPC for the violation of lockdown rules,” said Santosh Singh, SHO Khatauli Police Station adding that the newlywed couple and seven others have been put in home quarantine for the next 14 days.

According to the SHO, they got an anonymous call from a neighbour of the family who informed about the wedding in Ghaziabad during the lockdown. This was alarming as the area from where the call was received is a hotspot, said the SHO.

He told further that during the investigation they came to know the startling truth about the wedding and the way this family used an ambulance to travel from Khatauli to Ghaziabad for the ‘Nikah’.

Hazi Israr resides in Islam Nagar locality of Khatauli which was declared hotspot after 5 corona positive cases were reported from here. But Hazi was worried about the Nikah of his son Irfan that was fixed with a girl from Dasna in district Ghaziabad. In view of the lockdown, he was finding no way out to organise the wedding that was scheduled for April 28. Then he thought of an idea and contacted Mehtab to hire his ambulance for the wedding. On Tuesday, Hazi and his son left in the ambulance with driver Mehtab for Dasna disguising as patients.

They were not stopped anywhere on the way by the police as they were travelling in the ambulance, said the SHO.

After the Nikah ceremony was over they returned along with the bride. This, however, came to the notice of the neighbours and one of them informed the police.