Newborns in UP to receive saplings and ‘Green Gold Certificate’

In a visionary step towards building a greener Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched a unique initiative to promote environmental awareness and community participation.

As part of this effort, all children born between July 1 and July 7, this year will be gifted a sapling along with a ‘Green Gold Certificate’. These saplings will be distributed across all district hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and other government healthcare facilities throughout the state.

To implement this initiative, the Forest Department will work closely with the Health Department. The aim is not only to mark the birth of each child with a symbol of prosperity but also to inspire families to plant and nurture trees, contributing to the state’s environmental goals.

This initiative is part of a state-wide plantation campaign to be held throughout the year, under which a record 35 crore saplings will be planted. The Lucknow division has been given the highest plantation target. Special emphasis will be placed on the development and conservation of Triveni forests, as well as the establishment of ‘Van Vatika’, named after great personalities.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Department, Sunil Chaudhary, on Thursday, emphasised the importance of public participation in ‘Paudhropan Mahabhiyan-2025.’ He stated that gifting a sapling to a newborn symbolises not just growth and life but also prosperity and environmental responsibility.

Under Van Mahotsav, divisional forest officers have been directed to visit hospitals and coordinate with health officials to ensure that every child born through institutional delivery receives the sapling and certificate.

Priority will be given to tree species such as Teak and Sheesham for gift-giving purposes. Parents will also be encouraged to plant the saplings in vacant spaces and take responsibility for their care.

The ‘Green Gold Certificate’ will serve as a lifelong reminder of the child’s bond with nature and the shared responsibility of safeguarding the environment.