Newborn Abandoned in Field, Mauled by Animals in Jharkhand: Tragic Incident Sparks Outrage

A deeply distressing incident has come to light in Vishnugarh, Hazaribagh district, where a newborn baby was abandoned in an open field and tragically succumbed to injuries inflicted by stray dogs and wild animals. The incident, which occurred in Alpeeto village along the Bagodar-Hazaribagh road, has left the community in shock and mourning.

According to local reports, the newborn girl was discovered on Monday morning in a field behind the village school. Despite the biting cold, the infant was found unclothed and exposed to the harsh weather.

Villagers who first spotted the baby noticed faint signs of life. However, stray animals had already attacked her, leaving deep wounds. By the time help arrived, the child had succumbed to her injuries.

Circle Officer Nityanand Das was among the first officials to reach the site after the villagers reported the incident. Following his notification, the police arrived and rushed the baby to the Vishnugarh Community Health Center in an ambulance. Despite their efforts, the infant could not be saved.

Vishnugarh Police Station in-charge Sapan Kumar Mahatha said that it is unclear whether the baby was abandoned alive or already deceased. “The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital in Hazaribagh for a post-mortem. The exact details will become clear once the report is available,” he stated.

The incident has sparked outrage and grief among locals, who condemned the inhumane act of abandoning a child in such harsh conditions.

Villagers shared their anger and sorrow, questioning how a mother could leave her newborn exposed to such a fate. One resident, Bikhan Ravidas, recounted that the baby was found around 8 a.m., by which time stray dogs had severely mauled her, even eating parts of her limbs. “It’s heartbreaking to witness such cruelty. The child had no chance,” he said.

This tragic event has raised pressing questions about societal and familial responsibility, as well as the lack of awareness and support systems for mothers and newborns in vulnerable conditions. Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The community is demanding accountability and action to prevent such incidents in the future. Meanwhile, this tragic episode serves as a somber reminder of the need for compassion, support, and education to safeguard the lives of the most vulnerable.