Noted neurosurgeon passes away

Dr Sandip Chatterjee, the famous neurosurgeon passed away at his residence this morning after a brief illness. He was 63 years old and survived by his wife and children. He was suffering from ailment for quite some time.

A former student of St Xavier’s Collegiate School , Dr Chatterjee completed his graduation in medicine from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. His specialisation was neurosurgery.

Dr Chatterjee shot to fame as a debater from his school and college days. A voracious reader, he was also a good wildlife photographer. A great conversationalist , it was a pleasure talking to him and he used to discuss anything under the sun from medicine to literature , music and politics. An avid lover of nature, he had travelled extensively in the country and abroad taking snaps of things which used to interest him like birds, animals and landscape.

Advertisement

Son of illustrious paediatric surgeon Dr Subir Chartterjee , Dr Sandip’s elder brother is Dr Sudip Chatterjee, a renowned endocrinologist.