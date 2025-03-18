New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon visits Akshardham temple

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the Akshardham temple here on Tuesday.

Sharing his experience, he wrote on X, “Today in Delhi, I paid my respects at a place sacred to many Kiwi-Hindus – the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple.”

He said the Hindu community in New Zealand has made a large contribution to the country.

Luxon, who is on a five-day official visit to India, shared photographs of his visit to the temple along with the post.

The New Zealand prime minister’s visit to Akshardham temple came a day after he, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here after their talks on bilateral issues.

On Monday, Modi and Luxon jointly inaugurated the tenth edition of Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

In his keynote address, Luxon said India and New Zealand are fortunate enought to live in one of the most economically dynamic regions in the world and added that the Indo-Pacific represents two-thirds of global economic growth in the coming years.

India itself is at the centre of this exciting economic future, the New Zealand prime minister said. “Our trade has diversified considerably from wood, thanks to the increased sophistication of your economy. Today, India is a critical source of pharmaceuticals and machinery for us. While we are a great tourism and education destination for you (India),” he added.