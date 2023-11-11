New world record created by lighting 22.23 lakh lamps in Ayodhya Deepotsav

Deepotsav is the celebration of the fulfillment of the resolution taken by Lord Shri Ram to end demonic powers, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while greeting people of the country and the state on the occasion of Diwali and Deepotsav from Ram Ki Pauri here on Saturday.

CM Yogi added that on this auspicious occasion, the endeavour should be that the festival of lights brings joy in the lives of every poor and deprived person of the country. He said that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to get global recognition for Ayodhya.

Welcoming and congratulating the diplomats of 54 countries, who attended the event in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said that every edition of Deepotsav is progressing with grandeur all over the world.

“Diwali is celebrated all over India to commemorate the return of Shri Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. This festival is not only about Lord Rama’s return from the forest but also his arrival in Ayodhya after the fulfillment of his vow of providing fearlessness to the forest area, completely eradicating negative powers and demonic tendencies as well as laying the foundation stone of Ram Rajya here. It is a great festival,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of this resolution in 2014 once again to realize the concept of Ramrajya in India, where there will be no discrimination between individuals on the basis of caste, creed or religion, Yogi pointed out. Lord Shri Ram’s temple is going to be grandly inaugurated here in the coming month of January, said Yogi.

He added that this event will continue to lead the country and its people towards a new era of happiness and prosperity in accordance with the ideals of Lord Shri Ram. On this occasion, the Chief Minister specially thanked the 25,000 volunteers who had gathered for the last four days to make the Deepotsav grand.

On this occasion, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Jaiveer Singh, Rakesh Sachan, diplomats from 54 countries, Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh, all MLAs, District Panchayat Presidents, sages and saints, Mahants of various monasteries, representatives of BJP, VHP and various cultural social organizations and senior officials of the state government were present.