New Vidhan Bhawan on lines of Central Vista on the cards in UP

Taking a cue from the new Parliament building, ‘Central Vista’, inaugurated on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the search for a new Vidhan Bhawan building of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature has been accelerated.

Going back to its history, this iconic Vidhan Sabha building in Lucknow was inaugurated on February 21, 1928, by the governor of the erstwhile United Provinces, Sir Spencer Harcourt. Its foundation stone was laid on December 15, 1922. This building is the finest example of Indo-European architecture.

The present assembly premises are said to be very congested as the legislative council with the assembly on the second floor and the first floor has ministers’ offices.

According to sources, three sites, including one with 160 acres located on Chak Gajaria farms on Sultanpur road, identified during the previous Samajwadi Party regime have been selected for the purpose. The new legislature building will house both the legislative council and assembly along with some offices.

Another possible location includes the old DGP headquarters and the Lucknow Zoo in Narhi. The zoo can be shifted to Kukrail Forest Reserves as per the decision taken by the UP cabinet. There is also a proposal for land for the Sugar Research Institute on Rae Bareli Road.

The responsibility to mark a new land for the UP Vidhan Sabha building has been given to Lucknow Development Authority. The Uttar Pradesh government has already allotted Rs 50 crore for the new UP legislature building in this financial year, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna during the state assembly session.

UP Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana has already announced that the building may be ready before 2027 to allow at least one sitting in this new for the current 18th Assembly session. According to some sources UP government wants to lay the foundation stone for this new UP Legislature building on December 25, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.