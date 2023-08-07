New rule book tabled for the UP assembly

A proposal to adopt a new rule book – The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly 2023, after 65 years was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday .

The members would be allowed to give their suggestions and amendments on August 8 . The House is expected to adopt the new rule book on August 9.

More than 40 amendments have been made in the new rule book including restricting the number of supplementary questions to two and bringing down the minimum period of notice to summon the house from 14 to seven days.

As per the new rule, the members will not be able to give more than one adjournment notice while the number of petitions of a member will be restricted to five.

The UP Assembly had adopted the last Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1958.

UP becomes the first state in the country to change the rule book to conduct the business of the assembly .