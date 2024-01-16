New Ram temple to open for general public on January 23

The new idol of Lord Ram will be placed in the ‘garbha grih’ on January 18 and the grand Ram temple will be thrown open for devotees from January 23, a day after the consecration ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla scheduled to take place on January 22, during Paush Shukla Dwadashi Abhijit Muhurta at 12:20 pm.

The Ram temple will temporarily suspend the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on January 20-21. During this period, priests will arrange for worship, aarti, bhog, sleep, and jagran. Considering the influx of 25,000 to 30,000 devotees daily, the decision has been made to restrict the darshan on January 20-21, allowing seamless completion of internal arrangements. The darshan of the new idol will be open to the general public from January 23.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said here on Tuesday that on the occasion of Pran Pratistha, dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, and all the trustees will be present in the ‘garbha grih’ (sanctum sanctorum).

Meanwhile, the programme and worship ritual of Shri Ramlalla Pran Pratishtha commenced today.

The rituals will begin at 1.30 pm with the Dasavidhi bath of host Dr. Anil Mishra. Karmakuti will be worshiped at the idol construction site. In the evening, Havan will be held at Vivek Srishti, the idol construction site. Prayaschita will be done through havan.

Providing details of the Pran Pratishtha programme, Champat Rai mentioned that all preparations for the event have been completed. The Pran Pratishtha is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm, with the timing determined by the revered priest of Varanasi, Ganeshwar Shastri.

Laxmikant Dixit of Varanasi will be responsible for conducting the entire ritual associated with Pran Pratistha, he added.

He said the puja rituals are set to begin today and will continue till January 21. The minimum necessary activities will be organised for Pran Pratishtha on January 22.

Rai further revealed that the statue to be consecrated is made of stone, with an estimated weight ranging between 150 and 200 kg. The statue represents the form of a 5-year-old child and is intended to be installed in a standing position.

Rai explained that the consecrated idol undergoes a process known as ‘Adhivas’ in the worship system, wherein various forms of residence are created for the idol. These include residence in water, food, fruits, medicine, ghee, bed, and fragrance. This is a very difficult process.

He emphasised that the procedure would be carried out in accordance with the guidance of religious leaders, acknowledging the complexity and importance of the ritual.

Invitation has been extended to saints representing over 150 diverse traditions, such as Dharmacharya, Adivasi, Girivasi, and Samudravasi, for the programme. Additionally, individuals from various disciplines in India, including sports, science, military, administration, police, diplomacy, judiciary, literature, arts, painting, and sculpture, among others, have been invited. The event will also be attended by more than 500 individuals from the Engineer Group, who played crucial roles in the construction of the temple.

Saints from all over India, speaking all languages, Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shakya, Ganpati worshippers, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, as well as all the philosophies, Kabir, Valmiki, the tradition of Shankar Dev from Assam, ISKCON, Gayatri, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Barkari of Maharashtra, and Lingayat of Karnataka will be present.

He said water has come from many places like Manasarovar, Amarnath, Gangotri, Haridwar, Sangam of Prayagraj, Narmada, Godavari, Nashik, and Gokarna. Many people are bringing water and soil from their respective places with devotion. In line with the customary practice of exchanging gifts in our society, an elaborate gift comprising grains, fruits, clothes, dry fruits, gold, and silver has been presented from Birganj in South Nepal, an area linked to Mithila.

Likewise, representatives from Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Sita Mata, have arrived with their gifts. Additionally, gifts have been brought from Chhattisgarh, Ram Ji’s maternal hometown. A devoted sadhu from Jodhpur has contributed ghee from his cowshed as well.

Schedule of the rituals:

January 16: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan

January 17: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti

A procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla will reach Ayodhya with devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash to be presented at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

January 18: Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas

Formal rituals will commence, featuring the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja.

January 19: Dhanyadhivas

The lighting of the holy fire will be followed by the establishment of ‘Navagraha’ and a ‘havan’ (a holy ritual involving fire).

January 20: Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be cleansed with Saryu water. Subsequently, the Vaastu Shanti and ‘Annadhivas’ rituals will take place.

January 21: Pushpadhivas

The Ram Lalla idol will undergo a bathing ceremony with 125 urns, culminating in its final placement.

January 22: Shaiyadhivas and consecration ceremony