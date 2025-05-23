New India won’t spare if provoked, Yogi warns Pakistan-backed terror groups

Issuing a stern warning against terrorism, particularly Pakistan-sponsored extremism, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this is a new India that never provokes, but if provoked, it does not spare.

“Hanuman ji also did the same thing. When Hanuman ji was brought before Ravana in Lanka, Ravana asked him, ‘Why did you kill my son (Akshay Kumar)?’ Then Hanuman ji replied, ‘I did not kill him. I only replied, and he died’,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the Indian forces did the same work. “They did not attack Pakistan but responded to the cowardly antics of terrorism. When the terrorists killed 26 innocent Indian citizens, India’s forces eliminated 124 terrorists,” CM Yogi said while addressing the Hanumat Katha Mandapam at Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya on Friday.

The CM said that Pakistan has now lived its entire life for 75 years, and now it will end as its time has come.

“One of our revered saints had predicted that Pakistan would cease to exist. Pakistan will get punishment for its misdeeds,” he said.

CM Yogi said, “Pakistan holds no place in the spiritual realm. A nation without spiritual identity has a limited existence—its end is inevitable.”

The Chief Minister emphasised Ayodhya’s spiritual, cultural, and infrastructural transformation and reaffirmed his commitment to the protection and global promotion of Sanatan Dharma.

CM Yogi described Hanumangarhi as a confluence of devotion, power, intelligence, and strategy, and referred to it as an unwavering stronghold of Sanatan Dharma. He paid tribute to Baba Abhayram Das Ji Maharaj, crediting his vision and the dedication of Hanumangarhi’s saints and Nagas for bringing the grand Mandapam to life. “Hanumangarhi is not just a temple; it is a symbol of warrior spirit dedicated to protecting Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

Yogi hailed the Mandapam as a future spiritual hub that will propagate Sanatan values through discourses and storytelling. He lauded the Nagas of Hanumangarhi as warriors of a time when the Akharas stood strong against foreign invasions and religious persecution.

CM Yogi said that Sanatan Dharma forms the core of India’s identity and must be protected at all costs. He warned against those who oppose Sanatan values, stating, “The country must recognise its true allies and adversaries.” In a pointed remark on regional geopolitics, he added, “Pakistan is nearing its end—terrorism will be its downfall.”

Emphasising that Sanatan Dharma is the foundation of India’s identity and existence, the Chief Minister declared that any affront to its dignity would never be tolerated. He urged the saints and Nagas of Hanumangarhi to preserve their warrior spirit and remain vigilant in defending Sanatan Dharma.

Positioning Ayodhya as the global epicentre of Sanatan Dharma, CM Yogi said that mentioning Ayodhya inspires reverence among devotees worldwide. “There isn’t a follower of Sanatan Dharma—be it in America, Canada, Europe, Australia, or New Zealand—who doesn’t feel drawn to Ayodhya when they visit India,” he said.

Paying heartfelt tribute to Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, a martyr from Northeast Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said the state government honours its bravehearts by providing ₹50 lakh in compensation, giving one family member a government job, and constructing a memorial in the martyr’s name.

Earlier, the CM also had the darshan of the Hanumangarhi temple and took the blessings of Ramlala at the Ram Temple.