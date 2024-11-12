New IAF C-295 simulator at Agra to conserve flying hours, boost mission readiness

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command, inaugurated the Indian Air Force’s C-295 Full Motion Simulator (FMS) at Air Force Station Agra, on Tuesday.

This cutting-edge facility allows a substantial portion of pilot training to be conducted in a simulated environment, significantly conserving valuable aircraft flying hours.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the simulator replicates various mission scenarios, including tactical airlift, para-dropping, para-trooping, medical evacuation, and disaster relief, as well as critical in-flight situations pilots may face during real operations.

This immersive, near-realistic training environment prepares pilots for high-risk, time-sensitive decisions, ultimately enhancing the safety and readiness of military flight operations.

The recent induction of the C-295 aircraft into the IAF is a milestone in India’s aerospace sector, furthering the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision by promoting the domestic production of transport aircraft in the private sector, the statement read further.