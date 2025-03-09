Jet Dilemma

India’s fighter jet procurement strategy is at a crossroads, caught between immediate operational needs and long-term self-reliance goals. With an aging fleet, increasing regional threats, and a pressing need for modernisation, the Indian Air Force must navigate a complex landscape where foreign acquisitions, indigenous development, and strategic partnerships all play critical roles. The allure of fifth-generation fighter jets from the United States and Russia is undeniable. These aircraft offer cutting-edge stealth, advanced avionics, and network-centric warfare capabilities. However, the reality of integrating such jets into India’s defence ecosystem is far from straight forward.

The financial burden of acquiring and maintaining these platforms is immense, with operational costs alone posing a significant challenge. More importantly, foreign procurement often comes with restrictions on technology transfer and end-use monitoring, limiting India’s ability to fully control and customise its fleet. Russia’s Su-57, once considered for joint development, was abandoned by India due to concerns over cost-sharing and technology access. While direct purchase remains an option, the jet’s delayed development and uncertain combat readiness make it a less attractive choice.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the American F-35 claims to represent the pinnacle of modern air combat but remains prohibitively expensive and unlikely to be offered with co-production rights. The stringent conditions attached to its use may also be a deterrent, given India’s preference for operational independence. There are questions about the aircraft’s reliability as well. Despite these challenges, India has charted a clear path toward indigenous fighter production. The Tejas programme, while initially plagued by delays, has gained momentum with improved variants and additional orders. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), envisioned as India’s own fifth-generation stealth jet, represents the future of airpower for the Indian Air Force. However, self-reliance comes with its own set of hurdles.

Advertisement

Development cycles are notoriously long, funding constraints persist, and critical subsystems, such as engines, still rely on foreign suppliers. Recent delays in the Tejas Mk1A deliveries, primarily due to supply chain disruptions and engine shortages, have hindered the Indian Air Force’s modernisation efforts, underscoring the challenges in achieving self-reliance. The dilemma, therefore, is not just about choosing between American or Russian jets but about managing the transition from dependence to self-sufficiency without compromising national security. Stopgap acquisitions may be necessary to maintain operational readiness, but they must be carefully weighed against the longterm vision of building a robust domestic aerospace industry. To achieve this, India must streamline its procurement processes, foster collaboration with global defence firms on technology transfer, and invest heavily in research and development.

The goal should not just be to buy time with foreign purchases but to ensure that indigenous projects are completed on schedule and meet the evolving demands of modern warfare. The IAF cannot afford to wait indefinitely, nor can it afford to be locked into costly and restrictive foreign acquisitions. The real challenge lies in striking a balance ~ filling immediate gaps while ensuring that the future of Indian airpower is built at home