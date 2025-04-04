Jamnagar Jaguar crash: IAF pilot’s death raises questions over aging jets

The tragic loss of an Indian Air Force pilot in the Jaguar aircraft crash in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Wednesday night has opened a can of worms on social media, with many demanding immediate phasing out of the aging British-French supersonic jet attack aircraft which found its way to the IAF in 1979.

At around 9.30 pm, the twin seater aircraft carrying two pilots on a routine night training mission crashed near Suvarda village, located barely 12 kms from Jamnagar. Videos from the site show burning pieces of aircraft which broke into several pieces upon its impact with the ground.

According to a statement issued by the IAF on X, “The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population.” The other pilot, who received serious injuries, is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Currently, the IAF holds 121 Jaguar aircraft, which come in two variants and are used for ground attack roles. It was reported that the plan is to gradually replace the aging machines with the Tejas Mk1A being made by HAL, by 2031.

As soon as the news broke, social media users raised questions over the capability of the machines and demanded that they should soon be removed from the force.

“Om Shanti. Wishing a speedy recovery for the injured pilot. I hope the retirement of Jaguar, Mig 21 & Mig 27 is accelerated. It is criminal to risk lives of our braves with obsolete equipment. The defence capex needs to be doubled,” tweeted a user.

“My sincere condolences …. At the same time, with due respect my appeal to IAF to please refrain from flying old fighters to be flown in the sky anymore. It’s a huge risk for our Braveheart trained pilots,” read another tweet.

“Unacceptable if it is TD. IAF needs to improve its maintenance practices. Any aircraft if well maintained will perform its intended function. If they are compromising on safety due to lack of spares then the aircraft are not airworthy,” opined a X user.

Old jets are retiring themselves by showing the middle finger to the Airforce and Government Why are they risking the lives of Indian soldiers with outdated aircraft ? Why isn’t anyone taking action despite so many incidents like this? — Ara Wala (@wala_ara) April 3, 2025

Another crash. Another death. Another court of inquiry. When will this stop? — Pratibha G {Pratsmusings} (@Myepica) April 3, 2025