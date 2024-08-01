New Governor Bagde wishes to work for development of Rajasthan by taking everyone along

The Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde said that in public life, there has been a constant effort to work for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections of the village.

“Now in Rajasthan too, I will work by taking everyone along. Efforts will be made to make Rajasthan a leader in all fields,” the new incumbent said while addressing an Abhinandan-Vandan (a joint Special dinner) program at CM Residence after his swearing in ceremony last night.

He said that the innovations done by outgoing Governor Kalraj Mishra for constitutional awareness were very important. “I will try to take his work forward”, he added.

He said, ” I have a special interest in cooperatives, animal husbandry, dairy, education, rural development and upliftment of the people of the weaker sections. I will try to take Rajasthan on the path of development by working in these areas while being the Governor”.

Expressing gratitude for the felicitation, the Governor said that the meaning of cooperation was to work together and future work will be done with this thinking.

Talking about the Constitution Park built in the Raj Bhavan, he said that Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was the President of the Constituent Assembly and he was from Maharashtra.

Remembering Pandit Deendayal, he said that he had the good fortune of staying with him for three days. There was a convention of Jan Sangh in 1967, Honorable Deendayal had come there. Then he got the opportunity to serve him and stay with him.

While in public life, he always tried to work for the poor in the villages. He said, “We worked for the dairy business from the beginning. Worked by making a strategy for marketing of milk. Work should be done on how the welfare of the common people can be done through animal husbandry, farming, cooperation”.

Mr Mishra was also felicitated by the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.