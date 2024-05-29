RudraM-II air-to-surface missile successfully flight-tested

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force off the coast of Odisha at around 1130 hours on Wednesday.

The flight-test met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system and control and guidance algorithm. The performance of the missile has been validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur at various locations, including the on-board ship.

RudraM-II is an indigenously-developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system meant for Air-to-Surface role to neutralize many types of enemy assets. A number of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated in the missile system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, IAF and industry on the successful test-flight of RudraM-II. The successful test has consolidated the role of the RudraM-II system as a force multiplier to the Armed Forces, he said.