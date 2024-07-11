DRDO awards seven projects of armed forces to domestic industries

Giving an impetus to the government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has awarded seven new projects to industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme for various requirements of the armed forces and aerospace & defence sectors.

These project sanctions are a testimony to the continuing endeavour of DRDO in nurturing Industries, especially MSMEs & start-ups, in defence and aerospace domains. The indigenous development of these technologies will strengthen the military industrial ecosystem, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The sanctioned projects are:

1. Indigenous Scenario and Sensor Simulation Toolkit: The project involves development of an indigenous toolkit for simulator training of pilots in realistic scenarios. This will help in full mission planning and large force engagement. The project has been awarded to start-up, Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd, Noida.

2. Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle: The project relates to versatile marine battlefield accessories which can be deployed in multiple combat roles. The objective is Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA). The project has been awarded to Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd Pune.

3. Long-range Remotely Operated Vehicles for Detection & Neutralisation: The vehicles are dual-use systems that will enable detection, classification, localisation & neutralisation of underwater objects while keeping the key assets away from the suspected operational area. The project has been awarded to a start-up, IROV Technologies Pvt Limited, Kochi.

4. Development of Ice Detection Sensor for Aircraft: The project aims to develop detecting icing condition inflight, caused by supercooled water droplets that freezes after their impact against the aircraft external surfaces and is utilised by the aircraft for turning on the aircraft Anti-icing mechanism. It has been awarded to Craftlogic Labs Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru.