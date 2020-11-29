Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, spoke about the advantages of the new farm laws as thousands of farmers are protesting against the laws in and around Delhi.

PM Modi in his monthly radio broadcast said, “The new farm laws have opened the doors of opportunity for the Indian farmers,”

He said that the demands that the framers ‘made over the years’ which every government had promised to meet has ‘finally been met.’

He added, “The Indian government has given shape to the laws after much deliberation. Most of the constraints of the farmers have been ended, they have been given new rights and new opportunities.”

PM also requested the youth especially those who are studying agriculture and farming to go to nearby villages and make farmers aware of the new farming techniques and the recent reforms. He said, “By doing this, you will become a partner in big change that is happening in the country.”

The remarks by the PM came at a time when thousands of farmers continue to protests in and around the national capital against the new farm laws. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has offered to meet the farmers on the condition that they shit their protests to designated spots on the outskirts of New Delhi. The majority of farmers unions have rejected this offer and has decided to stay put outside Delhi borders.