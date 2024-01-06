New dispensation in Telangana cancels Formula E event

The Formula E race slated to be held in Hyderabad on 10 February has been cancelled after the municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) department under the new Congress government in Telangana refused to fulfil the host city agreement.

Former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who was instrumental in bringing Formula E to Telangana last year, described it as “a poor and regressive decision” by the Congress government. Currently, MAUD is headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“We have announced an update to the Season 10 calendar with the cancellation of Hyderabad E-Prix, scheduled for Saturday, 10 February,” announced Formula E on the social media platform ‘X’.

Advertisement

This came after the new government sworn in last month refused to fulfil the host city agreement signed on 30 October, 2023. Formula E Operations (FEO) will formally give notice to MAUD that it is in breach of contract. “FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws,” stated Formula E.

The Hyderabad E-Prix, which would have been the only official FIA World Championship event in India in 2024, was part of a multi-year agreement between Formula E and the government of Telangana.

Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E, said: “We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India. We know that hosting an official motorsport world championship race is an important and prestigious occasion for Hyderabad and the whole country.”

Formula E racing along the city’s iconic landmark the Hussain Sagar lake was important to showcase the benefits of adopting electric vehicles in a market where pollution from vehicle engines leads to a massive impact on public health and the environment. Last year, tracks were laid around Hussain Sagar Lake in the centre of the city to hold the Formula E Race.

Former MAUD minister KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress government pointing out that “Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our city and country across the world.” He recalled, “In a world where sustainability has become the focus and buzzword, the KCR government had taken the initiative to use the Formula E Race as an occasion to also conduct a week-long EV summit attracting EV enthusiasts, manufacturers, and startups to showcase Hyderabad as an attractive investment destination.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). The Congress government, which has accused the previous BRS regime of leaving the state bankrupt by indulging in wasteful expenditure, was more concerned about fulfilling its welfare schemes promised during the polls.