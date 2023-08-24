New Delhi’s ‘Festival of Ideas’ Kicks Off with Diverse Speaker Lineup

Today marked the commencement of a two-day ‘Festival of Ideas’ at the Ambassador, New Delhi. The festival’s primary goal is to provide a shared platform for the exchange of thoughts and concepts. Panel discussions featured a diverse array of participants, including actors, authors, parliamentarians, journalists, and domain experts.

Akhilesh Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, notably played a significant role in one session. During his discourse, he extended an invitation to additional political parties to join the collaborative I.N.D.I.A alliance. Yadav also emphasized the pivotal contribution of the Samajwadi Party to the advancement of Uttar Pradesh.

Discussing the reforms at Aligarh Muslim University, Lt General Zameeruddin Shah, the Vice Chancellor of AMU, highlighted their modernization of Madrassa teacher training. He stressed the necessity for an ongoing dialogue between leaders from both the Hindu and Muslim communities to rectify misconceptions, drawing from his interaction with the RSS chief.

The event featured the perspectives of numerous authors and business owners who shared their insights. Distinguished author Amish Tripathi expounded on his vision of Ram Rajya, while Deep Kalra, CEO of MakeMyTrip, discussed his thoughts on startups.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui graced the occasion and recounted his journey as an actor. Demonstrating humility, Siddiqui articulated his enduring self-identification as an actor rather than a star. He offered counsel that individuals should remain authentic and regard themselves solely as actors.

Over two days, the ‘Festival of ideas’ boasts an impressive lineup of 40 sessions with around 100 speakers sharing their perspectives. Noteworthy figures like Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Babil Khan, Tahira Kashyap, and many others are scheduled to grace the event with their presence tomorrow.