New Congress headquarters to be inaugurated tomorrow

The new headquarters of the Congress party, Indira Gandhi Bhawan, named after the former prime minister, will be inaugurated by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 9A, Kotla Road on Wednesday.

On the eve of inauguration of the new headquarters, the party’s flag was lowered at its 24, Akbar Road headquarters. The building has been Congress’ headquarters for more than four decades.

Advertisement

Earlier, Congress General Secretary, in-charge of Organisation, K C Venugopal informed that the CPP chairperson would inaugurate the new party headquarters in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement

He said senior leaders, including CWC members, CWC Permanent, and special invitees, CPP office bearers, AICC office bearers, CEC members, PCC chiefs, CLP leaders, MPs, as well as former CMs and former Union ministers, will be present on the occasion.

He said the new headquarters of the party is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities.

The Congress general secretary said the building reflects the Congress party’s forward-looking vision while paying homage to its extraordinary past, which shaped the political and social fabric of India.