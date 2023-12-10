New CM promises a bonanza and affordable homes to Chhattisgarh farmers

Vishnu Deo Sai swiftly presented his proposal to form the next government to the Chattisgah governor upon reaching the Raj Bhavan after being elected the chief minister in a BJP legislative assembly meeting at Raipur on Sunday.

Without wasting time, the newly-elected chief minister made a significant announcement for the farmers of the state, stating that in accordance with the promises, a bonus for two years’ pending paddy dues will be disbursed on December 25.

Expressing gratitude to the BJP for unanimous support, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai addressed the legislators, saying, “Today, in the meeting of the Chhattisgarh BJP legislative assembly, I have been chosen as your leader with full consensus. I am delighted on this occasion and extend my thanks to the BJP. I will strive to uphold everyone’s trust with utmost honesty and work 100% to fulfill PM Modi’s guarantee. The construction of 18 lakh houses for the poor will be my first priority.”

Following his election as chief minister, Vishnu Deo Sai’s mother, Jasmani Devi, shared her joy, saying, “Today, my son has the privilege of serving Chhattisgarh. What could be a greater achievement than this? I can’t believe my son has become the CM.”

BJP state in-charge Om Mathur and former CM of the state Bhupesh Baghel have also congratulated the new CM.

During the state assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a notable appeal to voters in a rally, urging them to support Vishnu Deo Sai and promising to elevate him to a prominent role. Vishnu Deo Sai, hailing from the Kunkuri constituency in the Jashpur district, stands out as a distinguished Adivasi leader in Chhattisgarh.

His political journey includes serving twice as the Pradesh Adhyaksh of Chhattisgarh BJP and holding a ministerial position at the central level. The endorsement by Amit Shah further solidified Sai’s standing as a key political figure in the state.